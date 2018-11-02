Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda routed Karachi Research Laboratories (KRL) by 5 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One Day 2018-19 first semifinal played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

In the 49-over reduced first semifinal, KRL were put into bat first and they were all out for 164 in 43.2 overs. Mohammad Mohsin was top scorer with 48 runs while Abdul Rehman Muzammil contributed 34 and Jahid Ali 25. Ehsan Adil was main wrecker-in-chief of KRL batting line up as he grabbed 3 wickets for 29 while Mohammad Irfan bagged 2-16 and Zulfiqar Babar 2-32.

WAPDA replied strongly and achieved the required target for the loss of 5 wickets in 37.1 overs. Ayaz Tasawar played the significant knock of 50 runs while Zahid Mansoor slammed unbeaten 32 and captain Salman Butt 21 to steer their team to an impressive victory. For KRL, Sadaf Hussain and Sohaib Ullah captured two wickets each. Ahmed Shahab and Qaiser Waheed officiated the match as field umpires while Nasir Hussain was TV umpire, Aziz-ur-Rehman referee and Waris Bashir scorer.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

KRL: 164 all out in 43.2 overs: (Mohammad Mohsin. 48, 60 balls, 4x4s, 1x6s, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 34, 57 balls, 2x4s, Jahid Ali. 25, 59 balls, 2x4s, Ehsan Adil 3-29, Mohammad Irfan 2-16, Zulfiqar Babar 2-32)

WAPDA: 166-5 in 37.1 overs: (Ayaz Tasawar 50, 82 balls, 5x4s, Zahid Mansoor 32*, 48 balls, 3x4s, Salman Butt 21, 30 balls, 3x4s, Sadaf Hussain 2-34, Sohaib Ullah. 2-39).