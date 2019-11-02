Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan military on Friday said that the Army is an impartial institution and supports all elected and democratic governments in accordance with the law and the constitution.

The military spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor warned that no one would be allowed to destabilise the country at any cost.

He was responding to questions on a private TV channel.

The statement of DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) came hours after JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was being backed by the state institutions.

Though he did not specify which institutions he was referring to, it was an obvious hint at the powerful security establishment.

The DG ISPR asked JUI-F chief to clarify which institutions he was referring to during his speech to the protesters in Islamabad.

“Is he referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the courts, or the Army? If he is talking about the army, it goes without any doubt that Pak Army is an impartial institution. Pakistan Army is a national institution and supports all elected and democratic governments in accordance with the law and the constitution and not any particular party,” he said.

Referring to the deployment of the troops during the general elections last year, he said the military fulfilled its constitutional responsibility.

The spokesman said Army has nothing to do with politics. “Issues faced by the country must be resolved in a democratic framework,” he added.

He said if Maulana has any questions on the transparency of the 2018 general elections, he should not drag the Army into the controversy. Instead, he should approach relevant institutions with his grievances.

Pointing fingers at anyone and taking to the streets would not solve any problem, he said. “Any type of chaos in the country is not beneficial for it,” Asif Ghafoor added.

He said that opposition can still approach relevant institutions over their grievances despite the passage of over a year since the new government came into power.

The DG ISPR said the Pakistan Army and the nation made immense sacrifices for peace and stability in the country. “The brave tribal people and the nation spent the last two decades in difficulty,” he said.

He said that Operation Raddul Fasaad was being carried out across the country so that lasting peace could be established. “Pakistan Army is an impartial institution,” he said, adding the security personnel lay their lives in the defence of the motherland.

The opposition, he said, shouldn’t make such statements as go against the “national interest”.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that even at this time, there was tension across the LoC with India. He said Pakistan gave a robust response to Indian misadventure in the recent past and Pak Army will again give a befitting reply to any adverse move of the enemy.

He further said that whichever political party has an issue it should take up with the concerned institution, being within the remits of Constitution and law. "No allegations should be levelled by protesting on streets," he stated.

