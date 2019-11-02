Share:

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered attachment of moveable and moveable properties of former army chief and president Gen Pervez Musharraf for being fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case.

Special Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar issued the orders after the prosecution completed the process required to declare the former president as fugitive and absconder in the two-time elected premier Benazir.

When the judge took up the case, the prosecution produced the details of Musharraf’s properties before the court.

According to the record submitted by prosecution, the former military dictator had eight bank accounts besides immovable properties in Islamabad and Gwadar.

Musharraf has been declared absconder by the anti-terrorism courtin the BB murder case since he left the country in March 2016.

ATC Special Judge Asghar Khan on August 31, 2017 laid down the verdict in this case and acquitted five alleged suspects affiliated with the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but convicted police officers former CPO Saud Aziz and an SSP for criminal negligence.

Musharraf was also declared a proclaimed offender and initiated process for attachment of his moveable and immovable properties.

The trial of the five suspects started in January 2008. Since then, eight different judges heard the case. The PPP government had in 2009 ordered a fresh investigation into the BB murder case. A team of Scotland Yard investigators also arrived in Pakisyan and carried out investigation.

Later, a joint investigation team (JIT) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) implicated General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Saud Aziz and SSP as accused. The prosecution has submitted eight challans to the ATC that separated the trial of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf after he fled the country.