SIALKOT - The anti-encroachment staff of Municipal Committee Daska was beaten up by some traders-cum-encroachers during a clean-up drive in Daska city’s congested Circular Road locality here on Friday.

Reportedly, the Daska MC launched anti-encroachment drive and its staff started removing encroachments from Circular Road, when as many as 40 accused traders (including Kashif Nazir Mughal, Tahir Abdul Ghafoor, Abdullah Khurram, Mirza Yasir and Umer Bilal) attacked the Municipal Committee staff and beat them up.

The staffer saved themselves by escaping from the spot. Later, the accused attackers fled away by threatening with dire consequences.

Munawar Hussain (Inspector Enforcement of Daska Municipal Committee) has submitted a formal application to the Daska City Police for registration of a case against the accused.

Police have not yet registered any case till filing of this report.