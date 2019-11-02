Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Bodies of eight victims of the Tezgam train tragedy arrived here on Friday. The dead were recognized by their faces as well as their body marks.

Meanwhile, the city remained in a state of mourning as traders kept their shops shut for the second consecutive day on Friday.

Out of the total eight bodies that reached here, two were sent to their native town Kunri, in district Umerkot, while bodies of the remaining six victims were handed over to their families in the city.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of victims of the train accident. Later, they were later laid to rest in different graveyards of the city.

A large number of people visited the homes of those who perished in the accident, and condoled with their families.

Of total 84 passengers belonging to the city, who had booked their seats for going to Raiwind in Lahore to attend the three-day religious congregation, 74 were traveling in bogy number 12, which was severally damaged by the fire.

Reports say that over 50 passengers belonging to the city are still missing. Family members of those missing have even gone to Rahim Yar Khan to know the whereabouts of their loved ones.