Share:

Lahore - Syed Qalbe Hassan, the newly elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the year 2019-20, met with acting chief justice Lahore High Court Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh and Lahore High Court Bar Association office-bearers.

LHCBA President Hafeezur Rehman, Vice President Kabir Chudhary, Justice Shahid Waheed were also present.

Acting chief justice felicitated newly elected president of the SCBA. Mr Hassan said that it was a formal meeting. He said that he had good relations with the acting chief justice since their college and bar times.

He said that he met with the acting chief justice as “just I have to pay respect to my brother (Justice Mamoon).”

Earlier, he pledged to fulfil all promises he made during the electioneering to serve the lawyers’ community irrespective.

After the meeting, the LHCBA president hoped that the new SCBA president will fight for the rights of lawyers community.

Earlier he reached the LHCBA bar where a number of lawyers welcomed and felicitated him on his election as the SCBA president.

A day earlier, Syed Qalbe Hassan of the Independent group commonly known as Asma Jahangir group was elected as SCBA president as he bagged 1,381 votes against 950 secured by his rival Shoaib Shaheen of the Professional group in a one-on-one contest.

The top SCBA slot was reserved for the federal capital this year according to rotation policy thus both the candidates were from the federal capital.

He was also the supported by PML-N Lawyers Forum, Peoples Lawyers Forum and PML-Q lawyers’ wing. His supporters also include Pakistan Bar Council’s member Ahsan Bhoon, Azam Nazir Tarar, Abid Saqi, PPP leader and ex-governor Latif Khosa, Ali Ahmad Kurd and Khalid Ranjha.

A total of 3,162 SCBA members had exercised their right to vote across the country while polling stations had been established in Karachi, Quetta, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and other cities.