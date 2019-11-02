Share:

CHITRAL-A couple was killed in the name of honour here the other day.

Local sources informed that a girl from Dir-Kohistan had contracted love marriage with a youth from Chitral.

The dead body of the girl identified as Tasleema Bibi was found at river bank in Shali village while dead body of the youth was found from same locality at some distance lying at roadside.

The police shifted the girl’s body to hospital for post-mortem. The killers of the couple could not be arrested so far. The sources said the body of the slain youth was found on Garam Chashma Road near Shali area, while the girl’s body was also found from the same area. The sources said Tasleema Bibi from Dir-Kohistan entered in marriage with Waqar Ahmed from Garam Chashma area of Chitral. The sources said the girl was going to hospital and a family hailing from Dir-Kohistan were also sitting in the vehicle in which she was travelling. After the body of Waqar was found on Tuesday, Tasleema and the family from Dir-Kohistan also went missing.

On Wednesday, police received information that the body of the girl was found on the roadside. Police have filed a case and initiated investigation against the unidentified killers.

Woman burnt to death by in-laws

Gujranwala-INP-A woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws here on Friday.

According to rescue and police sources, Neelum was burnt to death by her in-laws in Ameer Park area of Gujranwala. She was shifted to hospital in critical condition where breathed her last.

The Civil Lines Police started investigation into the incident.

The bereaved family claimed that the in-laws have burnt their daughter to death. “Police are neither filing a case, nor cooperating with us,” Neelum’s uncle alleged.