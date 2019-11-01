Share:

Rawalpindi-Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, police conducted a flag march in different parts of the city.

The city police along with the contingents of Muhafaz squads, Elite Force squads and Dolphin Force conducted the flag march with an objective to a create sense of security among the citizens, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

The flag march under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SSP) Syed Ali and Asif Masood started from Police Line and culminated at the same point after marching on city roads including the roads leading to venue of Azadi March, he said.

According to him, stringent security measures have been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident during the presence of participants of Azadi March.

Police are fully prepared to counter the outlaws and anti-social elements and to provide security to citizens, he said.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police, under the supervision of SP Rai Mazhar Ali, launched an operation against terror gangs and held two active members along with weapons, the spokesman said. The detained outlaws have been identified as Nauman Khattak and Raja Kashif who are linked with Bunny King 33 Group.

Talking to media men, SP Rai Mazhar said that the detainees are involved in spreading terror among the citizens by displaying their pictures having arms into hands on social media.

He said the police following orders of City Police Officer Faisal Raja are active to arrest all the gangs involved in anti-social activities.