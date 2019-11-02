Share:

HAFIZABAD-All-out efforts are being made to promote education, provide better healthcare and infrastructures in the district by spending billions of rupees under a phased programme.

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti claimed while addressing a joint press conference in press club Hafizabad. Flanked by local PTI leaders including Ch Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti, Ahmad Bilal Tarar, Sheikh Muhammad Amjad and Gul Nawaz Phool Awan, they said that sub-campus of Government College University Faisalabad has been setup in Hafizabad and admission has been started on Kassoki Road near Christian graveyard, adding that the provincial government has allotted 118 kanals and 18 marlas land between Jhang Branch and Rakh Branch canals where campus would be constructed at a cost of billions of rupees.

They further said that to provide better health facilities to the masses, 33 out of 34 Basic Health Units and DHQ Hospital are being upgraded. Nadra office has been established in Jalalpur Bhattian and Kaleke Mandi and Vanike Tarar and Kassoki would also be provided Nadra Office to facilitate the public of remote areas to get their CNICs at their doorsteps. They said that 300 acres of State land has been retrieved from the unlawful occupants during the past one year. A girls college is being setup in Kolo Tarar and more schools would be setup in remote villages. In order to provide basic amenities to the villagers of remote areas union councils of Vanike Tarar and Rasulpur Tarar would be upgraded to Town Committees.

Replying a question, they said that condition and capacity of the DHQ Hospital and Trauma Centre would be further improved and specialist doctors would be posted there. They said that more dialysis machines have been provided in the hospital. They assured that more machinery is being provided to the Municipal Committee Hafizabad for ensuring better sanitary conditions in the city.

Education is prerequisite for the nation hence they are striving hard to promote education in the district by opening dozens of more educational institutions in the district.

They said that Hafizabad would be made Model City in collaboration with World Bank in a phased programme by spending billions of rupees. Regarding dilapidated conditions of different roads in the district they said that metalling repair and carpeting of about 90km roads has been started.

They lashed out at former Federal Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar for her failure to upgrade any hospital or attempt to setup any new hospital in the district during her five year tenure. They said that she indulged in massive corruption for increasing the prices of medicines and setup medical colleges in different places. They warned her and his colleagues to refrain from casting unfounded allegations, mud-slinging and abusive language and instead make positive criticism. They emphatically declared that Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti group has never been indulged in any corruption in the past whereas corruption cases against her are being probed by the NAB.

Before the start of press conference, the death of 74 passengers who were perished in Tezgham inferno was condoled and Fateh was offered for their souls and sympathies with the bereaved families.