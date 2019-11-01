Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities to show solidarity with people of Kashmir here on Friday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Pir Syed Charagh ud Din Shah, Markazi Ameer Ithad-e-Umat Pakistan flanked by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Addressing at the occasion, Pir Syed Charagh ud Din Shah said that India had made hostage the people of Kashmir for more than three months for which all the nation needed to be united shedding all differences standing with people of Kashmir. He lamented over the complete silence of UNO, EU, Amnesty International and OIC over violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said atrocities committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir could not be found in human history.