Share:

Pakistan’s most awaited soccer exhibition tour ‘World Soccer Stars’ is confirmed for 9th and 10th November 2019. The WSS legends are all set to play an exhibition match in Karachi on the 9th of November versus the FC Karachi football club at Rahat Stadium, DHA. The exhibition match is an effort to incorporate young talent in the WSS Tour and give them an opportunity of a lifetime playing against global football legends.

The star studded line up featuring Ricardo Kaka (Brazil), Luis Figo, (Portugal), Carles Puyol (Spain) and Nicolas Anelka (France) will see legends lock horns in a showcase exhibition tour against players from FC Karachi. Football Club Karachi is the Fastest Growing Football Club in Pakistani History, which has in less than 2 years solidified its place already in the Football Dynamics of Pakistan, particularly Karachi. The FC Karachi team also intends to showcase the talent of their star player, Mehtab Hassan.

Tickets are available NOW to buy from selected McDonald’s restaurants in Karachi, from Rahat Stadium DHA and Moven Pick Hotel Karachi. The standard ticket price is Rs. 8000 available on a first come first serve basis.

World Soccer Stars is designed to help uplift soccer in Pakistan and the tour has partnered with McDonald’s who support soccer worldwide. World Soccer Stars is designed to help uplift soccer in Pakistan and the tour has partnered with McDonald’s who support soccer worldwide. The international stars will help create a soccer carnival in Pakistan by greeting soccer fans in a series of soccer master-classes and once in a lifetime experiential fan engagement zones in addition to the carefully crafted soccer tour only for Pakistan.

The Karachi Match For the first time ever Pakistan football fans will be able to witness the tour in Virtual Reality (VR). An exclusive, up close and personal virtual experience will bring all the action to fans in their own comfort anywhere in the world. Fans can login to buy their VR passes and get 50% discount on purchasing VR passes by registering for the tickets. Soccer fans will be greeted by their idols and watch content never seen before. From soccer drills, tips, interviews to behind the scenes footage on the road to Pakistan and highlights of all tour related content awaits all budding soccer fans in a truly virtual environment.

Tickets are available NOW to buy from selected McDonalds in Karachi, Rahat Stadium DHA and Moven Pick Hotels. For more information visit the website.