FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (r) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry has transferred and posted eight Station House Officers (SHOs) to various police stations of the district.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Inspector Masood Nazeer was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Civil Lines police station while Inspector Ehsan Ashraf SHO was transferred from Millat Town police station and appointed as SHO D-Type Colony police station.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abid Hussain Jatt SHO was transferred from Jhang Bazaar police station and appointed as SHO Chak Jhumra police station, Sub-Inspector Ali Imran SHO City Sammundri to Jhang Bazaar police station as SHO, Sub-Inspector Elyas Baig in-charge anti-car lifting cell CIA to City Sammundri police station as SHO, Sub Inspector Saqib Riaz SHO Nishat Abad police station to Rail Bazaar police station as SHO, Sub Inspector Munazir Ali SHO D-Type Colony police station to Police Lines and Sub Inspector trainee Muhammad Jamshaid from Police Lines to Nishatabad police station as Additional SHO.