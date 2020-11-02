Share:

LAHORE - Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza wants the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) to hold a ‘Peace Road Race’ from Peshawar to Afghanistan. “The PCF should conduct a road race from Peshawar to Afghanistan which would send a message of peace in the region. The government will also support the federation,” she said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Cycle Road Race organized by PCF here at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Sunday. According to information made available here, a total of 110 cyclists from Afghanistan and Pakistan participated in the road race, which was held from Islamabad to Murree. Rizwan of SSGC finished first while Fasihullah of Afghanistan and Hunzila of Baikistan secured second and third positions respectively. Meanwhile, PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Nisar Ahmed, former PFF President Ashfaq Hussain Shah and PSB DDG Mansoor Ahmed and Director M Azam Dar were also present on the occasion. She said that cycling was providing a healthy activity for the youth in the country. “After the 18th amendment, sports have gone to the provinces and we are trying to bring the private sector forward for the development of sports in the country.