Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central leadership has given responsibilities to its provincial leadership to fully mobilise the party workers for the upcoming Peshawar rally. The provincial leadership of the party on the direction of the top leadership has decided to hold regular corner meetings across the province in order to pull an attractive crowd of people to the Peshawar rally which is going to be held on November 22. While talking to The Nation, provincial senior leader of JUI Abdul Jaleel Jan said that they were all ready to start their homework for the upcoming anti-government rally in Peshawar. He stated that the provincial leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was going to hold a meeting on Monday (Today) in this regard and will devise a complete strategy. Abdul Jaleel Jan maintained that the opposition parties will never stop their anti-government movement despite the frequent warnings and cheap tactics being used by the government to pressurise the PDM and its workers.

Replying to a question he said that JUI on its own has planned a huge mobilisation movement across the province and the upcoming anti-government rally will be a game changer in the history of holding rallies. Meanwhile, JUI senior leader and former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that the entire nation was looking towards Maulana Fazl Rehman as he was the real opposition in the current time. He stated that the upcoming anti-government rally in Peshawar will be an eye-opener for the incumbent government because people from all walks of life will participate in the rally in order to record their protest against the failed policies of the PTI-led government. Haji Ghulam Ali added that the nation had no other way but to support the stance of PDM and get rid of the Imran Khan government because the government had failed to fulfil its promises and claims they used to make in the election campaign.