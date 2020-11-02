Share:

SWABI - Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has said that the nation values the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and it is very unfortunate to insult national institutions for making political fortunes.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Gadoon Amazai Feeder completed at the cost of Rs22.1 million in tehsil Topi, Swabi district on Sunday.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub was also present on the occasion. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said that three major transformers would be installed along with Gadoon Amazai feeder while work on tehsil Chota Lahore grid station would also be expedited.

The speaker claimed that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the economy was moving in a positive direction. “People are suffering today due to the failed policies of the preceding governments,” Qaiser said, and added, ”Thanks to the best policies of the present government, the dollar rate is coming down and Insha Allah, inflation will be over very soon.”

He further said that significant reforms and initiatives had been taken in the fields of health, education, electricity, gas and sports.

“A cadet college is also being constructed in Swabi,” the NA speaker said. He added that about Rs1.70 billion had been invested in the gas sector, and Sui Gas will be provided to more areas which were deprived of the facility so far.

Speaker National Assembly said soon Insaf Health Cards would be provided to the people of the entire province which is a great achievement in the history of the country.

“We are doing politics not for ourselves, but for the welfare of people and for the betterment of the country. When we took over the country, the economy was paralyzed and the treasury was empty,” Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser concluded.