Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 335,093. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,835.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,123 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 146,331 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 104,554 in Punjab, 39,649 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,089 in Islamabad, 15,954 in Balochistan, 4,237 in Azad Kashmir and 4,279 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,631 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,365 in Punjab, 1,279 in KP, 151 in Balochistan, 222 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 95 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,486,843 coronavirus tests and 27,953 in last 24 hours. 315,016 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 707 patients are in critical condition.