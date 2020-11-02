Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 13.98 per cent during the first quarter (Q1) of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $209.868 million during July-September (2020-21) against exports of $243.980 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 13.98 per cent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however grew by 11.12 per cent from $77.464 million in September 2019, against the exports of $86.083 million in September 2020. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also rose by 41.09 per cent during September 2020 as compared to the exports of $61.011 million in August 2020, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.46 per cent in first three months, from $ 5.984 billion to $5.358 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at $17.820 million against $25.453 million last year, showing decline of 29.98 per cent in July-September (2020-21).

On year-on year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed however increased by 13.93 per cent from $7.290 million in September 2019, against the imports of $8.306 million in September 2020. On month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into country also rose by 56.77 per cent during September 2020, as compared to the imports of $5.298 million during August 2020, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed decrease of 3.82 per cent, from $11.032 billion to $ 10.610 billion, according to the data. Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 12 per cent in surplus during July-September (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The surplus during the period under review was recorded at $192.048 million against $218.527 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 12 per cent, the data revealed.