GILGIT/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said here on Sunday that some people were talking of making Gilgit Baltistan (GB) a separate province temporarily, but the PPP was striving for a separate province for the people of GB for good and had included this demand of the people of GB in its 2018 election manifesto as well.

He said this while addressing a corner meeting in Ghizar in connection with his party’s election campaign. Former GB governor Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sohrab Khan Marri, Dr Karim Khawaja and Qasim Naved were also present on the occasion. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to the brave people of GB for snatching their independence from the Dogra Raj on their own and then deciding to accede to Pakistan. He said that afterwards Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) liberated the people of GB from FCR. “After liberating the people of GB from poverty and hunger, ZAB announced subsidy on food items, petrol and clothes in line with his much-talked about slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makan.”

“He gave the right to hold passport to every citizen, thus opening doors for employment abroad so that people could earn for their families,” Bilawal said, and added, “Similarly Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto brought democracy to GB, provided jobs and introduced lady health workers programme. President Zardari gave assembly, governor and chief minister to the people of GB. He also started BISP so that poor women of the mountainous region could get relief.”

This ‘selected’ thinks that by removing the photographs of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, PPP chairman said, people would forget her but this will never happen because her name is engraved in the hearts of the people.

The last PPP government in GB provided 25 thousand jobs to the youth of GB, he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the CPEC was brought to Pakistan by the PPP government, but now everyone wanted to take credit for it.

The CPEC was conceived by President Zardari so that the backward areas of Pakistan like GB, FATA and Balochistan were developed and the poor people could reap the benefits of CPEC. “Now 15 November is the day when you will vote for the PPP to get your right to rule, right to own property, right to choose the prime minister and your right to have a separate province,” he told the gathering.

Chairman PPP said that someone has come to GB to befool people but they recognize this person who calls opposition hypocrite whereas he himself has all characteristics of a hypocrite. A hypocrite does not fulfill his promise, he lies consistently and he uses foul language and never keeps his words. This person is selected and puppet Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran Khan calls opposition of having similar narrative as the Indians whereas he himself was praying for the success of Narendra Modi in elections. Imran Khan issued an ordinance for giving relief to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the darkness of night to hide his action from the parliament and the people of Pakistan. Imran Khan gave NRO to his sister, Aleema Khan who made huge properties in the United States. He gave NRO to Papa Jones, sugar thieves, flour thieves, thieves who stole from BRT. He talks about accountability of only opposition. We want accountability which is across the board in which one law should be for everyone including judges and generals. Corruption has increased during the last 2 years of Imran Khan as selected and puppet prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this is the third generation of PPP which has come to GB and people know them very well. People know that the PPP always fulfill the promises to the people. PPP has to save the people of GB from the destruction of Imran Khan. On 15th November the people of GB will vote for the PPP candidates. He asked people to give him all three seats from Ghizar. He asked the people to vote for PPP candidates, Pir Syed Jalal Shah, Dr. Ali Madad and Ayub Shah.

He asked people to continue their hard work till 15th November so that PPP gets a heavy mandate. He said that he will stay in GB till the PPP government is formed in GB.

Spokesman to Zardari condemns PM Imran’s speech in GB:

Separately on Sunday, a spokesperson to the former President Asif Ali Zardari said that “Imran Khan’s political speech in Gilgit Baltistan is against election rules and asked as to why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not take notice of this violation of election rules and regulations.”

The spokesperson alleged that the federal ministers were also influencing the elections in GB because running the election campaign in GB by federal ministers was illegal.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to GB during election campaign is also illegal,” he said adding, “The election commission should fulfill its responsibility and take action against Imran Khan.”

Spokesperson to Bilawal comes down hard on Aijaz Shah:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Sunday said that the statement by the federal interior minister Aijaz Shah was violation of the National Action Plan.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that threatening opposition with attack by the Taliban was against the National Action Plan.

“These kinds of irresponsible statements by the federal ministers have caused a difficult situation for Pakistan in FATF (Financial Action Task Force). The ministers validate the allegations on Pakistan by the world,” he added.

Senator Khokhar said that it was proved that Benazir Bhutto had correctly named Aijaz Shah as one of her killers. “Due to this dual policy and actions, the world does not recognise the sacrifices offered by thousands of our army troops and citizens. Aijaz should ask for pardon from the entire nation and the martyrs of PPP, ANP (Awami National Party) and other political parties’ workers. Why do the people who issue certificates of treason are silent over this statement of Aijaz?” he questioned.

The nation, he said, was now aware of the reality of the allegation of treason. “The nation will soon hold Aijaz Shah and his ‘selected’ patron accountable,” Senator Khokhar said.