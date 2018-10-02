Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Monday sought details of judgments issued by other high courts of the country on identical petitions pertaining disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted hearing on a petition filed by Advocate Abdul Wahab Baloch, President Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party’s (PJDP), Sindh chapter, headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhary, seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution.

In his arguments, the petitioner stated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief used wrong information in his documents as he did not mention Tyrian White as his daughter. The petitioner alleged that the PM had submitted false declaration and affidavit to the election commission for contesting election.

The petitioner pleaded the court on issue order for de-seating Imran Khan for allegedly involved in Sita White case. He argued that the PM was not Sadiq and Ameen and should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution

The bench adjourned hearing until October 15, with the direction to submit details pertaining the judgment issued by Islamabad High Court, Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Court.

Baloch requested the court to call upon Imran to appear and state as to why in violation of Article 62 (1)(d)(e)(f) he submitted a false declaration and affidavit and why his election as a member parliament be not rejected.

The counsel argued that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was held disqualified as he failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables from Capital FZE in his nomination papers filed for general election held in 2013 in terms of section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA).

Also, he said, for furnishing a false declaration under solemn affirmation Sharif was declared not honest in terms of section 99 (f) of ROPA and Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, therefore, disqualified to be a member of Parliament.