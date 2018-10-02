Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that the new government under its first 100-day plan had increased the prices of daily-use items instead of giving relief thus disappointed the people.

He said the government had made life of people more difficult by increasing the prices. Inflation has directly affected the common person while there is no effect on the rich, he said. Every new government makes the people's life more miserable, he said.

"The current situation tells that the government will go to IMF; many days out of first 100 days have gone but the performance of government tells that the agenda would not succeed," he said while talking to the media after addressing the workers convention in Bahawalpur. Sirajul Haq said that whoever the foreign minister is, he has to adopt the stance of his predecessors.

India's jingoism has put the peace of the whole region in jeopardy so it has to change its stance, he said. "The United Nations should hold India accountable for its arrogant behaviour.

He said that the government had disappointed the public by bringing the storm of inflation rather than providing them with relief. "A selective community remains prosperous in every regime while the poor are still in peril. Interest system cannot run along with the Islamic system and many of the first hundred days have gone and it seems that Government will not be able to hold onto its claims," he said.

He further said that Bahawalpur had been a prosperous area in the past and promise of its restoration as province needed to be fulfilled. Former Bahawalpur State had done so much for the country while its restoration was being neglected, he said, adding that it should be restored as a province. Addressing the workers convention, he said western culture was being promoted in the country due to which the national youth were getting far from their ancestors' teaching.