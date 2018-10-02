Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Wapda has felicitated its player Abbas Zaib on winning Under-19 title for Pakistan in the 25th Asian Junior Championship recently concluded in Chennai, India. Pakistani players, led by Abbas, managed to win three titles in U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories. Congratulating Abbas, Wapda chairman and Wapda Sports Board patron Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (R) and other office bearers said: “Wapda always takes pride in promotion of sports in Pakistan and bringing medals for the country in international sport events.” WAPDA Sports Board has a pool of more than 2100 players and officials, who are earning laurels for Pakistan at international level.