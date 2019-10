Share:

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to the police official, the body of a minor girl was found from the fields in the city.

Many cases of child abuse and pornography have been reported in this area previously, police said.

The CPO Azhar Akram, SSP operation Ali Raza and DSP Zafar Iqbal rushed to the place where the body of a minor girl was found.