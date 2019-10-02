Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl Rehman has decided to summon the party’s Central Committee meeting in Islamabad tomorrow.

The meeting will decide about the final date for the anti-government protest proposed by JUI-F.

Sources in JUI-F told The Nation that the meeting was likely to discuss the recommendations given by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regarding the delay of protest till November.

The sources further revealed that the meeting was also expected to discuss the arrests of the JUI-F leaders by the NAB ahead of the protest.

The PML-N on Monday last had suggested to the JUI-F to defer its ‘Azadi march’ for a month to allow it to mobilise its workers for the anti-government movement.