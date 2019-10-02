Share:

Lahore - Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Lahore in partnership with Lahore Regency Private Limited, marking the debut of the brand in Pakistan. Formerly known as Hospitality Inn Lahore, the hotel joins the Four Points by Sheraton brand’s fast-growing global portfolio of over 250 hotels in nearly 40 countries.

“We are delighted to open our first Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Pakistan. The hotel is a testament to our conversion friendly strategy that allows independent hotels to quickly join our portfolio and benefit from our distribution and the power of our loyalty program,” said Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Four Points by Sheraton has proven to be a global hit with its distinctive identity and ability to meet the increasing demands of the modern, everyday traveler and is experiencing an incredible growth momentum. We are confident that with the brand’s signature uncomplicated and comfortable service, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-caliber lodging in this fast-growing market.”

Four Points by Sheraton Lahore is located in the centre of the city’s commercial and shopping district, and is just a 25-minute drive from the Allama Iqbal International Airport, in close proximity to key tourist attractions such as The Lahore Zoo, Governor House, Jinnah Gardens (old Lawrence Gardens), Quaid-e-Azam Library, Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (The old Mall) and the Al-Hamra Art Center.

The 120-room hotel features well-appointed rooms andoffers a diverse range of food and beverage outlets including Red Lotus, a Chinese restaurant with rich and bold flavours of the Szechuan Cuisine; Koyla, a rooftop restaurant with BBQ specialities; Lahore Gates Café which offers an extensive variety of local and international dishes; and The Pastry Shop for a café style experience with delicious coffee and light bites. Other facilities at the hotel include a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool, as well as three banquet halls and two meeting rooms - all equipped with state-of-the-art technology.