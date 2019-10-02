Share:

LAHORE - Showing prowess and superior technique, Quetta’s martial art players won the Pakistan Railways Inter-divisional Karate Championship here on Tuesday at Railways Stadium. Quetta accumulated 79 points to remain unchallengeable in the two days annual meet in which Lahore division took the second place with 70 points. Railways Police finished third, having won 59 points followed by Workshops Division with 57 points. DS Quetta Division was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away prizes to the position holders.