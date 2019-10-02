Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with two visiting US Congressmen Representative Jim Himes and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney and discussed the Pak-US ties. Both are members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and are visiting Pakistan for the first time. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister briefed the visiting Congressmen on the state of play in the bilateral relationship and recent engagements between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump, says a foreign ministry statement issued here on Tuesday. It was noted that two leaders had agreed to intensify the economic and trade relations in order to build a broad based and enduring partnership, the statement said. While appreciating US President`s sincere offer to mediate and his deep concern on the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister apprised the Congressmen on the gravity of situation caused by Indian brazen display of force and continued curfew in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the Congressmen for a more active US role to help in lifting the curfew, ensuring the basic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and resolution of the dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir. The Foreign Minister also briefed the US delegation on Pakistan’s constructive role and cooperation with the US in seeking a political solution to the Afghan conflict.