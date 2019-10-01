Share:

ISLAMABAD-In what seems to be an act aided by insiders, unidentified robbers looted around Rs15 million cash from van of Pakistan Post in the limits of Shahzad Town police station on Tuesday.

The officials of Pakistan Post were busy in cash delivery in front of a post office branch in Rawal Town when the robbers appeared, looted the cash and made good their escape. The police suspect that the act was aided by insiders.

According to the sources in the police, the complainants in the case; Pakistan Post official Pervez Akhtar, son of Azad, a resident of district Rawalpindi and Farzand Hussain, the driver, were also complainant in a similar cash snatching incident in Koral area in 2017.

In that incident, the unidentified armed men had looted Rs2,420,000 from the same two officials.

The complainants, after registration of the FIR in 2017, had not pursued the case properly and later did not recognise the accused during identification parade which raised suspicion and alerted the police about the complainants, according to the sources. The police said that they had called senior officials of the Pakistan Post to the police station to inquire about credentials of the complaints.

The police said that as the robbers intercepted the vehicle, the guards did not offer any resistance. The post office where the incident took place also had no guard on duty. According to the police officials, DIG (Operations) has constituted a team under the supervision of SP (City) to trace out the culprits. They said that the police would try to trace the culprits through scientific means. The police said that the vehicle which was robbed was not armoured and was not secure.

Boy sexually assaulted

A 10-grade student was sexually assaulted by 4 culprits in jurisdiction of Attock Saddar police station.

As per the police, one of the molesters had been arrested.

Mother of the victim told police that her 17 years old son Ehtisham left home at 8 pm with his friend Shehryar to Wajahat’s house and came back at 11 pm and directly went to his room and slept. Next morning he did not wake up to go to school as he was suffering from fever. Later, he went to wash room and was weeping when came out. She said that she asked her son about the reason for his weeping. On this her son replied that last night Shehryar took him to Mari Mor where Zargham, Shani and Moon were already present and all of them sexually assaulted him.

The mother told police that she informed her husband who is living in Italy in connection with his job, who asked her to inform police to take action against the culprits.

PRO Attock police Taimoor Alizai when contacted said that one of the culprits had been arrested while police were on the hunt to arrest the rest.