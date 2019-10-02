Share:

PESHAWAR - After the successful completion of the Ufone Balochistan Football Tournament 2019, the Pakistani cellular company is all set to launch the first ever edition of Ufone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tournament.

The championship aims to provide 960 young footballers a platform to showcase their skills and display exceptional footballing talent. Young footballers from the province are all set to play against each other’s football clubs as the tournament kicks off today from Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan.

Ufone believes that there is immense talent amongst the passionate footballers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this tournament could provide them a chance to show their skills to the whole nation.

Unfortunately opportunities for footballers in the province have been rare & few in the past but with the initiation of Ufone football tournament the situation is expected to change for the better. The league can open fresh avenues for youth, enabling them to shine and be recognized for their talent.

Ufone’s Brand Ambassadors and Baloch football stars Fazal Muhammad, Jadeed Khan Pathan and Riaz Ahmed will provide coaching and mentoring to the young footballers participating in the tournament.a