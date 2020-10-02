Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday asked the NIRM administration to provide quality health facilities to the persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The federal government was continued to bring reforms in health sector despite resistance by certain elements, he said, while retreating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to enable the poor to receive quality health facilities at government-run hospitals. The SAPM shared these remarks with journalists during his visit at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).The Executive Director, NIRM briefed the SAPM on the rehabilitation services offered by the institute to the PWDs. The capital city’s biggest centre for the rehabilitation of PWDs was established by former military ruler Ziaul Haq through a presidential ordinance in 1988. Initially, it was known as National Institute of Handicapped.