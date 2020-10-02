Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad District and Session Court once again rejected the US citizen Cynthia Ritchie’s request to file a rape case against Senator Rehman Malik. Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani rejected her petition. Earlier in morning the court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of Cynthia Richie and Rehman Malik’s lawyers. Senator Malik’s lawyer Advocate Abdul Rehman Hur Bajwa presented arguments on behalf of Senator Rehman Malik. It may be mentioned here that earlier also Justice of the Peace had rejected Cynthia Richie’s allegations against Senator Rehman Malik and the police also termed Cynthia Richie’s allegations false and fabricated in their report. Cynthia Dawn Ritchie levelled false and fabricated allegations against Senator A Rehman Malik soon after he took suo moto notice on her derogatory tweets against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto- the first woman Prime Minister of Islamic world. He later maintained that he can sacrifice anything to protect the honour and respect of his assassinated leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.