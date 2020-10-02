Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to operationalise Video Analytics Rules, 2020 on sugar sector, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by FBR with Pakistan Sugar Mills Association in a ceremony held in FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR and Iskandar Khan, Central President, PSMA signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. FBR has recently issued Video Analytics Rules, 2020 vide SRO 889(I)/2020, dated 21.09.2020 for electronic monitoring of specified goods. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations), FBR welcoming the central chairman and other members of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association remarked that FBR believes in minimizing the contact between tax collector and taxpayer to ensure ease of doing business. For this purpose, Video Analytics technology has been introduced to monitor the production of specified goods through high tech video cameras to be installed on the production lines of sugar industry. The introduction of new technology will enable FBR to receive real-time video analytics data of production from the manufacturing sites and use it for tax collection purpose.

Iskandar Khan, central president of PSMA, remarked that it is a historic event that PSMA is the first trade body in the history of Pakistan, which voluntarily joined the process of electronic monitoring of production activities. He assured that his Association will continue to support the efforts of FBR for digitalization of economic activities in the country. The introduction of technology will help both the organisations to improve the image, which will also improve the image of the country, he added.

Tariq Hussain Shaikh, project director, was also present in the ceremony who gave brief introduction of Video Analytics technology and informed that the Video Analytics Equipment will be provided by the FBR’s authorized vendors to the sugar manufacturers, connecting their production lines/manufacturing sites to the Central Control Room of FBR.

FBR THWARTS COUNTERFEIT CIGARETTES CARTEL

The FBR has thwarted a counterfeit cigarette cartel of various companies causing a loss of billions of rupees to the tax revenue of government and also the legitimate industry.

Recently, FBR unearthed tax evasion of Rs15.4 million by seizing 730 cartons of 7.3 million illicit cigarette sticks from two loaded trucks on a tip of information, the official documents revealed. The consignment was destined from Muzafarabad to Rawalpindi without payment of duties and taxes in violation of the rules and regulations, evading cumulative taxes of Rs15.395 million, the document said.

A surveillance squad of the FBR’s Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation said that they took two trucks in custody with the help of the local Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in Abbottabad and on search recovered the illicit cigarettes of More One brand manufactured by Wayward Tobacco Company Limited.

The FBR has seized the non-duty paid cigarettes along with the vehicles under section 26 of the Federal Excise Act 2005 and were moved to the main office for further necessary action under the law, it said.

Further, the documents revealed that an illegal manufacturing unit, Summer Tobacco, established in Buner was involved in the infringement of different trademarks and copyrights. The company is neither registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan nor the FBR.