Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to protect and promote women rights, urged the international community to put in more efforts to achieve the goals set under Beijing Platform for Action on women rights and freedom.

He was addressing a High Level Meeting on the Twenty-fifth Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

He said our flagship Ehsaas Programme for poverty alleviation is designed to reduce feminization of poverty.

Shah Mahmood said we have worked for women’s rights since the very beginning of the United Nations. During the drafting of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, our distinguished delegate Baigum Shaista Ikramullah played an active role in the inclusion of article 16.

The Foreign Minister said through legislative initiatives, we are continuously addressing the issues of violence against women, domestic abuse, harassment, social and property rights protection.