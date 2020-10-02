Share:

LAHORE - Reiterating allegations against Prime Minister Imran Khan and ‘those who brought him into power,’ PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif vowed to continue raising the issue in the larger national interest.

Addressing PML-N’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting through video link from London Thursday afternoon, former Prime Minister expressed concern over skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and poor economic indicators while holding the present regime and those having powers of making or breaking the governments responsible for the prevailing mess. The PML-N top leadership including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Farooq Haider, Maryam Nawaz, Iqbal Zafar Jhaggra, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair and members of CWC gathered at the party secretariat Model Town to listen to the ex-PM, discus prevailing situation and devise future course of action in the wake of arrest of Shehbaz Sharif.

“I cannot sit quiet watching Pakistan’s current situation. We are neither deaf or dumb nor we are goats or sheep. No one should try to silence me as I would continue raising my voice for rule of law and bringing real democracy in the country,” Nawaz said. He promised to the PML-N activists that he will not let them down and will remain steadfast on his ideology, saying he was not worried about the consequences.

He accused the present regime of pushing the poor people towards starvation.

He said poor were unable to afford food and send their children to school. “Is this what the ‘State of Madinah’ looks like” he questioned?

He reiterated that struggle was not against Imran Khan but it was against those who stole the elections and brought him into power.

“You have destroyed Pakistan in every field. Where are promised 10 million jobs. Where are the people who brought Imran into power? They should answer to the nation as well.”

“Imran is a selected prime minister imposed upon this country, we don’t give any importance to him. Those who brought this gift to us should answer. Why did they steal the election and mandate of the Pakistani people,” he said.

Nawaz alleged that the PTI government was brought into power through rigging on election day and by breaking away the votes of smaller parties and independent lawmakers. Despite all this, Imran Khan became the prime minister by a majority of only four votes. “Who were the people of the tractor [election symbol]?” he asked.

Nawaz said his brother Shehbaz Sharif was arrested without being heard, while Imran Khan had refused to accept the resignation of retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa who he alleged had amassed assets worth billions in the United States. He alleged that an unknown person was enabled to become the Senate chairman after sabotaging the elections for the upper house. This happened after the PML-N government in Balochistan was brought down, he said. “Should we let all of this pass? All we goats and sheep who will go wherever you want us to?” he asked.

Nawaz read out the oath taken by armed forces after being recruited and said: “I salute soldiers who obey the Constitution, serve the motherland, I paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of the country but I do not salute those who climbs the Prime Minister Office’s gates to arrest the sitting prime minister.”

He further said he had no respect for the people who amassed foreign assets and stole people’s mandate.

Referring to the motorway and Nankana Sahib rape incidents, he said criminals were roaming freely.

He alleged that PM Imran Khan-led PTI government had ruined the country and Kashmir. “Those who brought Imran Khan into power are responsible for soaring inflation and ruined economy.”

Moreover, the PML-N has announced to hold phase-wise protests against Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest from October 3. In the first phase, demonstration will be held in Lahore while protests will also be staged in Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other cities of Punjab in the second round. Party workers and leaders have also been assigned responsibilities in this regard.

The PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media that if an attempt was made to arrest Maryam Nawaz, the Pakistani people will respond.

She said that Imran Khan was responsible for Nawaz Sharif’s health, all the medical reports of the former prime minister were with the Punjab government. Nawaz Sharif’s health deteriorated in NAB custody, but the government politicised this. She said that Nawaz will not return without treatment, do whatever you have to do, she added.