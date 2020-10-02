Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has summoned former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on October 8 in connection with an offence he allegedly committed under NAO, 1999.

The Bureau, in its call-up notice, says that the PML-N leader during inquiry proceedings had claimed that he was an Aqama holder in UAE from 2004 to 2018 and remained an employee of M/S International and Mechanical and Electric Company (IMECO) as legal advisor/consultant.

It further states that Khawaja Asif had also claimed Rs136,000 as income from the said employment, and that he had submitted photocopy of the letter issued by M/S IMECO showing their willingness to appear before any forum regarding your claim of employment.

NAB, in its notice, asked PML-N leader not only to ensure his presence before its Combined Investigation Team (CIT) but also of Managing Director of M/S IMECO on eighth of this month. The Bureau also directed Khawaja Asif to also bring with him all relevant record, including company’s incorporation/registration documents with UAE authorities, copies of claimed job/aqama agreements from 2004 to 2017, including documents containing termination of Aqama, a brief job description and tasks accomplished by Khawaja Muhammad Asif while working with IMECO.

The notice also asked former federal minister as to why he violated the Aqama agreement, under which he was bound to join the office at UAE. But contrary to that, he did not join office, and still received salaries.

The NAB, in its notice, tells Khawaja Asif to comply with the directives or else penal consequences will follow.