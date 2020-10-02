Share:

LARKANA - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a Pakistan Zindabad rally in Larkana on Thursday to express solidarity with the country.

A large number of citizens and party workers including women participated in the rally.

The rally was taken out from the Insaf House to Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

PTI central leader and the leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, MPA Aslam Abro, Saifullah Abro, Sameeullah Abro, Ali Mirjat, Syed Tahir Shah, Muhammad Ali Hakro, Ali Khan Tunio and others led the rally.

During the march, citizens welcomed it in various localities and raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Addressing the rally, PTI central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said Larkana had witnessed a record corruption in Sindh, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was MNA from Larkana, but the citizens of Larkana did not get even clean drinking water. Shaikh said that some anti-state elements were misleading the people of Sindh. He said these elements had raised slogans even in favour of traitor Altaf Hussain, who was the killer of both Sindhis and Muhajirs. Even Sain G M Syed had abhorred the traitors like Altaf, he added.

Haleem Adil said the PPP had devastated Sindh and deprived the people of the basic facilities of life.

He said that after introduction of the Police Order 2019, Sindh police had made a home servant of PPP’s rulers.

Leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly said that if Benazir Bhutto were alive today, hooligans of PPP would not have dared to attack police officer Asghar Mugheri. He said that the rule of law had already been ended in Sindh and the hooligans of the PPP were running and controlling police stations.

Haleem said the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had never left Sindh alone, adding that during the coronavirus pandemic, the people of Sindh were given Rs60 billion, adding that the people of Larkana were given Rs2.5 billion.

“We have staged this rally to secure basic rights of people of Sindh and to strengthen Pakistan,” he added.

He stated that today thousands of patriotic Pakistanis had participated in this rally and chanted one slogan: Long live Pakistan; Long live Imran Khan, Pakistan Zindaabad, Pakistan Army Zindabad.

Haleem said that the process of accountability was in full swing and all thieves were being caught. He said Asif Ali Zardari would surely be punished for his corruption.

MPA Muhammad Aslam Abro, Leader of PTI Engineer Saifullah Abro, District President PTI Larkana Sameeullah Abro and others also spoke on the occasion.