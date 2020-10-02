Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said that role of ulema (clerics) was important to promote inter-faith harmony.

Talking to Sajjada Nashin of Kot Mithan Sharif Khwaja Moinud Din Mehboob Koreja here, he said the enemies of peace tried to foment sectarian strife in the country.

On maltreatment to minorities in India, he said anger prevailed among Muslims and other faithful across the world against the Indian government’s Hindutva ideology.

Qureshi said the prejudiced mindset of BJP had entirely buried the concept of a ‘secular India’ of its founding fathers Gandhi and Nehru.

Khwaja Moinuddin Korija appreciated the Foreign Minister’s clear stance against the growing trend of Islamophobia across the globe.