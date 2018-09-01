Share:

KASUR-An elderly woman sought justice from Chief Justice of Pakistan against her former daughter-in-law whom she accused of hurling life threats on her for gaining custody of her children born from the ex-husband.

Talking to media, Jeejan Bibi, resident of Chor Kot, said that her former daughter-in-law Khalida Bibi contracted second marriage after the death of her son Aslam, Khalida's husband.

"Now she and her second husband are demanding from me to give them the custody of my grandchildren what I cannot because I see my son in them and they are also a big support for me in my old age," she stated.

She also accused Khalida Bibi and her second husband of threatening her with death if she would not allow the children to go with their mother.

She demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan and Punjab IG Police take notice of it.