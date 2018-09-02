Share:

CHINIOT/SIALKOT - Langrana police have registered a case against four influential landlords of Chak 241-JB for raping two sisters of the same village and for making videos of the offence.

According to the FIR, Shahnaz Bibi, a widow, and her married sister Shamim Akhtar were grazing their cattle in the fields when Atta Ullah, Wajad, Amir and Mehdi kidnapped them and brought to nearby corn crop.

They gang raped the women and continued to make videos of the incident with their mobile cameras. On their hue and cry, their father Noor Muhammad reached there but the accused fled away.

Later, he tried to get back the videos but Naeem asked to marry Shahnaz and transfer her property to his name otherwise he would post the videos on the social media. The police have registered the case under sections 376 and 109 PPC and arrested accused Naeem Ahmad.

Likewise, a young housemaid Sumaira Bibi (16) was allegedly raped by the house owner's son namely Umair in Khokhar Town-Uggoki in outskirts of Sialkot city. Victim's mother Yasmeen Bibi told the local police that her daughter was working at the said house as maid for the last three months. She added that a few days ago, accused Umair gave a toxic juice to Sumaira when they were alone at home. She fell unconscious and he raped her. The victim was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have registered a case with no arrest.

On the other side, two young girls were kidnapped in separate incidents in Daska, raising the number of the abducted girls to five in the last three days. A young house maid Aqsa was kidnapped by some unknown accused near her working place in Daska city's congested College Road locality.

In Mandraanwala-Daska, some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped a young Christian girl Samra Maseeh, when she was going back to her home after attending her class at local Vocational Training Institute. Some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Saleem Maseeh's young daughter Komal Maseeh (16) at gunpoint from her house in village Khanduwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

In village Kandan Sayyan-Bambaanwala Daska tehsil, some unknown accused forcibly kidnapped local landlord Muhammad Arif's young niece Aysha (18) at gunpoint from her house. In village Aadamkey Cheema-Daska, unknown armed men kidnapped local widow Bakhatwar Begum's young daughter Kiran (18). Now, five young girls (including two Christian girls) have yet been kidnapped in separate incidents during the last three days in Daska city and its surrounding areas.

Local social, religious, political and human rights circles have expressed grave concern against the rising kidnapping incidents in Daska. They have urged the senior police officials to ensure the early arrest of the kidnappers and recovery of the kidnapped young girls. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest of recovery of the kidnapped girls.

KMSMC ASKED TO VACATE HOSTEL

The district administration has directed Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot to vacate the hostel of Govt Allama Iqbal College for Women.

The hostel is being used by the female students of KMSMC for the last several years despite the establishment of KMSMC's hostels. The deputy commissioner made the direction while talking to a delegation of female staff of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot. The GCWU delegation told the DC that the female staff of the GCWU was suffering great difficulties due to non-availability of a hostel. They further told the DC that the hostels for the students of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot have been established but the KMSMC's female students were still occupying it for several years.

They urged the DC that the KMSMC students be sent back to the KMSMC hostels and the female staff of the GCWU be allowed to stay at hostel. He also directed the officials concerned to work out on the feasibility report for the establishment of hostels for the working women at Sialkot. The thousands of female workers do jobs in local factories and offices and other institutions, but there was no hostel for them, as Sialkot lacks hostel for the working women.

The women, working at Sialkot, belong to the suburbs areas of Sialkot have been suffering from great ordeal in residing in the other unsuitable rental places due to prolonged lack of any hostel for them.