Share:

Washington-US President Donald Trump has doubled down on defending his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, on the heels of his longtime personal assistant’s ouster.

Madeleine Westerhout was pushed out of the White House for sharing intimate details about Trump’s family with reporters, multiple people tell CNN. Sources familiar with the matter said Westerhout said disparaging things about Tiffany Trump during the off-the-record dinner with reporters and mentioned the President’s youngest son, 13-year-old Barron. As Politico first reported, Westerhout referred to Tiffany’s weight and that she should lose it before taking pictures with her father, according to one of the sources, and at one point said Trump loves Westerhout more than his own children.

Still Trump called his former assistant “a very good person” while also reaffirming his love for his daughter in a tweet. “While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Trump tweeted. “She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night.

Tiffany Trump arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington DC on February 5, 2019.