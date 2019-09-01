Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Super League has become a major source of income for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which will earn more than Rs 3.69 billion from the fifth edition of the T20 league in 2020.

It is more than 40 percent of total income of the PCB, which has allocated a budget of more than Rs 1.84b for PSL in new financial year. Last year, the board earned Rs 3.17b against expenditure of Rs 1.91b from PSL. In 2018-19, the PCB set a budget of Rs 2.37b while the income of Rs 2.87b was expected.

According to the sources, the PCB allocated the budget of Rs 190.8 million for executive secretariat. Last year, more than Rs 150 million was spent on the same department. The budget of Rs 620.25 million has been set for human resource and administration while last year, the board spent more than Rs 360.34 million on the same department.

For international cricket operations, more than Rs 1.90b has been allocated in new financial year, which is 24 percent of total budget. The board is expecting income of Rs 3.75b from International Cricket Operations, which was Rs 6.25b last year while total expenditures were Rs 1.74b.

For academies, more than Rs 590.86 million has been set while last year, Rs 350.50 million was spent on the same. In new budget, more than Rs 410.36 million has been allocated, which was Rs 320 million last year and 180 million was spent.

In media and coordination department, more than Rs 100 million budget has been allocated, while last year, only Rs 25.5 million were spent out of Rs 7.85 million, it means around 25 percent was utilized, so question here arises that what is the purpose of allocating such a hefty budget of Rs 100 million this year, when around 75 percent of last year budget wasn’t utilized on media. For real estate and infrastructure, Rs 70 million has been allocated while Rs 190 million has been set for marketing.