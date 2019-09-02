Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan has said that Alhamra will celebrate Defense Day of Pakistan with full zeal and enthusiasm. Earlier, he said, Alhamra had organised various events to celebrate the Independence Day that were attended by thousands of people. He said preparations have been completed and a number of events will be held, including exhibitions, speech competitions, seminars and national song programmes, on the Defence Day. Khan directed all departments of Alhamra to celebrate Defense Day with national zeal and said that maximum public participation in Defense Day celebrations should be ensured. LAC also organized Youth Convention to show solidarity with people of Kashmir and pay tribute to Pakistan Army at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

At the convention, the youth participated in the parade in large numbers to raise their voice for rights of innocents Kashmiris and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army in their speeches.