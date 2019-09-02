Share:

MULTAN - The PHA collected Rs100 as marketing tax, payable by various private and public entrepreneurs for displaying hoardings and billboards outside their outlets to market their businesses, in the past quarter of the current year. Assistant Director Marketing Muhammad Usama told APP that it was unprecedented in the PHA history that such a big amount was collected under this head. He said it also removed about 30 billboards from different markets for not paying fee to the PHA. Removing a single heavy board usually costs over Rs40,000 from outside any business outlet, he added.