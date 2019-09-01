Share:

VATICAN CITY-Pope Francis has apologised for arriving late for his weekly prayer in St Peter’s Square, saying he got stuck in a lift in the Vatican. The 82-year-old pontiff said he had been trapped in the lift for 25 minutes because of a power outage before he was freed by firefighters.

Addressing the crowds, he explained: “Dear brothers and sisters, good morning. First of all, I have to apologise for being late but I had an unexpected event, I have been stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes.”

The Pope said that there was “a drop in voltage,” and that the elevator stopped. “Thank goodness, the firemen arrived, and I thank them so much, and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it started again,” he said.

“A round of applause for the firefighters!” he added.