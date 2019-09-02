Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday has submitted an adjournment motion in Senate secretariat over shifting former president Asif Ali Zardari to jail.

According to details, PPP leader Sherry Rehman has demanded to postpone the proceedings of the upper house of the parliament for discussion on Zardari’s matter.

The leader said that PPP co-chairman was shifted to jail while ignoring his bad health. The decision was taken against doctors’ advice, she added.

Earlier, Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad from Adiala Jail for his medical examination where he underwent several medical tests.

Zardari’s medical team had also recommended transferring him to the hospital and it was forwarded to the interior ministry for approval.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the former president on June 10 after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case. On Aug 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.