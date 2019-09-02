Share:

KARACHI - A large number of people including women and children took to Shahrah-e-Faisal, main artery of the city, to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren against the Indian oppression and particularly New Delhi’s move to withdraw the special status of the Indian occupied Kashmir, here on Sunday.

Despite rough weather conditions, a large number of people, including workers and leaders of various political as well as religio-political parties participated in the march.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Senator Sirajul Haq demanded the government to provide a clear road map for the freedom of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the struggle of Kashmiri people for their freedom from Indian occupation is legitimate by all means and international laws.

He said that more than 600,000 Indian troops are already present in an internationally recognised disputed territory. In this scenario, he said, being a party of the conflict, the Pakistan Army should also be there. Expressing his full confidence in the capabilities of the Pakistan Army, the JI chief said that the government and the army should announce a roadmap for the freedom of the occupied territory.

In response to the Indian move to unilaterally withdrawing the Article 370 and 35A of its constitution, he demanded the government to revoke the Shimla Accord and take solid measures to eliminate fence from the 450 kilometers long Line of Control.

He also demanded the government to provide representation to the people of occupied Kashmir in the legislative assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He made it clear that the statements on the social media are not going to work in regard to the freedom of the occupied territory of Kashmir and it’s time to take practical steps with courage and realistic approach.

The JI chief warned the government of a massive march to Islamabad if the ruling regime fails in playing its due role. He regretted that no solid activity is being seen on the level of the government or the state.

He, however, said that the entire nation can listen to the cry of the mothers and sisters from the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He urged the ruling class to follow the footprints of Tipu Sultan, instead of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq.

Senator Sirajul Haq assured the government that the entire nation would support the rulers, if Islamabad takes step ahead for the freedom of Kashmir.

The JI chief said that tens of thousands of Karachiites took to Shahrah-e-Faisal today despite heavy rain to deliver a clear message to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that Muslims from across the world, particularly Pakistan and stand shoulder to shoulder to support them.

He also warned the rulers that Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be the next target, if Pakistan completely losses the occupied territory.

PPP central leader Senator Raza Rabbani also addressed the march. He said that the situation in the occupied Kashmir merits taking the route of struggle and practical steps, instead of taking the route of lame excuses. He said that Pakistan doesn’t want war but any dialogue with the Modi government in India is out of question without ending the ruthless Indian oppression in the occupied territory.

He regretted that the international community is playing the shameless role of a spectator. The PPP leader also rejected any so-called facilitation role by the United States in this regard.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman reminded the state of its responsibilities. He said that Jihad is the responsibility of the state and it has to play its due role in this regard. He said that its time to take practical steps for the freedom of Kashmir. Citing the example of Afghanistan, he said that Jihad is the only way to free the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Pak Sarzameen Party leaders, Milli Muslim League’s leader Hafiz Amjad, Qazi Ahmed Noorani of the Jamiat Ulma e Pakistan, Omer Khan of Islami Jamiat Talaba and other leaders of JI also addressed the march.