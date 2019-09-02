Share:

LAHORE - At least three men died and two others wounded critically when the boundary wall of an under construction house collapsed on them during heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

Rescue workers said three of the five victims died on the spot as the boundary collapsed near Mahmood Booti Interchange “due to heavy rain and windstorm.” Initial investigations revealed the labourers were at work when the incident took place.

The deceased persons identified as Sajid, 25, Sajwal, 27, and Ali Boota, 25. Another two young men were shifted to hospital with serious injuries. The police handed over bodies to the families after fulfilling legal formalities.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of the provincial metropolis on Sunday, causing floods, roads closures, and power breakdowns. Rainwater entered buildings, homes, and shops in the low-income neighbourhoods. The officials of the water and sanitation agency launched massive operations to drain out the rainwater.