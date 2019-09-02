Share:

TURBAT - A rally has been organised here to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir and condemn the illegal annexa­tion of the occupied valley by Narendra Modi-led Indian government after repeal­ing its special status in violation of their own constitution and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the rally. The participants held placards in­scribed with slogans condemning the In­dian atrocities and brutalities against the defenceless people of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, local Baloch lead­ers said that Modi has committed a grave crime against humanity by turning Held Kashmir into the world’s biggest and most brutal concentration camp with complete lockdown and closing of all communica­tion links besides arresting, kidnapping, martyring and raping thousands of inno­cent Kashmiris.

They expressed full solidarity and support for the valiant struggle of Kash­miri people resisting repression and military might with their spirit and de­termination.

Peace has returned to Turbat, where hoisting of Pakistani flag was considered a crime some three years back.

Due to countless sacrifices of Paki­stan Army, FC, district administration and brave sons of the soil, the ground situation has completely changed in the area.