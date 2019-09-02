TURBAT - A rally has been organised here to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir and condemn the illegal annexation of the occupied valley by Narendra Modi-led Indian government after repealing its special status in violation of their own constitution and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Hundreds of vehicles took part in the rally. The participants held placards inscribed with slogans condemning the Indian atrocities and brutalities against the defenceless people of Kashmir.
Addressing the rally, local Baloch leaders said that Modi has committed a grave crime against humanity by turning Held Kashmir into the world’s biggest and most brutal concentration camp with complete lockdown and closing of all communication links besides arresting, kidnapping, martyring and raping thousands of innocent Kashmiris.
They expressed full solidarity and support for the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people resisting repression and military might with their spirit and determination.
Peace has returned to Turbat, where hoisting of Pakistani flag was considered a crime some three years back.
Due to countless sacrifices of Pakistan Army, FC, district administration and brave sons of the soil, the ground situation has completely changed in the area.