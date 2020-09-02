Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government is responsible for compensating the people affected by rains for their losses, and that’s why he is on a tour to different rain-affected areas to review the flood situation and monitor the ongoing relief work.

Talking to flood-affected people at a relief camp set up at Tando Jan Muhammad on Tuesday, he said that committees, consisting of elected members and revenue officers, would be formed to compile a report on the losses incurred to people’s lives, properties and crops and submit it to the provincial government so that compensation could be provided to those affected.

The chief minister also inspected the breaches developed in Dhoro Puran and LBOD drains in Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhuddo and Mir Kot Jan Muhammad.

He, on the occasion, inquired from the rain-affected people the issues they were facing.

Murad further said that unfortunately this year floods wreaked havoc in the province after the gap of several years.

He told the affectees that the Sindh government was working on a long-term plan to deal with the after effects of rains in future, and to strengthen banks of LBOD drains and irrigation canals.

Later talking to the media, the chief minister said that an impartial inquiry would be held to identify those responsible for breaches in LBOD drains and those found guilty would be punished.

He directed the concerned officers to provide tents and food items to the people displaced by floods.

The CM said that all schools buildings and irrigation department buildings had been vacated to accommodate the affectees.

Briefing Murad on the occasion, officers of the Irrigation Department said that they were fully aware that water levels were exceptionally high, and were ready to deal with any eventuality.