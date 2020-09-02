Share:

Attock - Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar has emphasised upon the public especially parents to cooperate with Health Department to make the forthcoming anti-polio campaign a success. He was chairing a meeting in this context which was attended by assistant commissioners, DDHOs Health, Superintendent Vaccination, Incharge Polio Control Room and representatives of WHO (World Health Organisation). DC said that for the forthcoming polio campaign, arrangements are being made.

The drive will start from 21st September and will conclude on 25th September. The participants were informed that 953 teams will be constituted for this campaign to administer polio drops to 296,662 children upto the age of five years. The teams will go door to door to administer polio drops while this facility will be provided at all the entry and exit points. Mobile teams will be provided adequate security. Meanwhile, DC Ali Anan Qamar also presided over a meeting of District Emergence Response Committee (DERC) which was attended by CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz and others. DC reviewed anti-dengue indoor/outdoor surveillance activities, discussed the status of suspected, probable, and confirmed cases in the district.

In order to strengthen the anti-dengue surveillance activities DC Ali Anan Qamar directed District Entomologist to ensure correct data about suspected, probable, and confirmed cases, ensure anti-dengue surveillance by utilising the services of field staff and if there is any additional requirement of manpower then it must be communicated immediately.

DC also emphasised upon the assistant commissioners to visit those areas where probable/positive cases are reported and check the sweeping activities advised them to review last year statistics, highlight last year’s positive spots, visit those spots and ensure anti dengue surveillance activities. DC showed his concern over low number of suspected cases reported from THQ Hospital Pindigheb and directed AC Pindigheb to visit THQ Hospital Pindigheb and personally check reporting mechanism of 100-bed hospital. He said that considering the rainy weather, all concerned officers were directed to engage their staff in anti-dengue surveillance activities with full potential giving special focus on under-construction buildings.

On a point of DDHO Attock, Chair directed AC Attock to rectify water leaking issue of UC Haji Shah on priority basis. On a point raised by AC Hasanabdal, the chair showed displeasure on poor performance of LHWs and directed to take appropriate action and said that assistant commissioners of Attock and Hasanabdal need to improve outdoor surveillance activities.