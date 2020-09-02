Share:

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.09 per unit in the tariff for K-Electric consumers.

The economic decision-making body meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved quarterly adjustment of K-Electric tariff for the period 2016 to 2019.

In the meantime, it directed the Finance and Power Divisions to facilitate K-Electric through subsidy amounting to Rs4.7 billion.

ECC also approved $142 million for meeting the financial requirements of hotel Roosevelt.